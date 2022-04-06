Raptors' Chris Boucher: Back in double figures

Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Lewis is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure he underwent last May. The Mariners had said early in camp that he wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and that's in fact what ended up happening, but he's been taking steps in the right direction, so his absence may not be a long one. He'll return to a very crowded outfield, as the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker from the Reds in March and promoted 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez to the Opening Day roster, but he has a strong enough bat to carve out a role once he proves his health.

