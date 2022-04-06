City council moves on proposal to bring more CEDs to Downtown

The downtown Kansas City courthouse has been Jackson County government’s headquarters since it was dedicated 1934. But it might not be home much longer. After 88 years, the departments that have operations in the art deco building that Harry Truman built when he ran county government could be moving into a new home elsewhere in downtown. The courts and various arms of law enforcement agencies would have the courthouse to themselves after that.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 26 DAYS AGO