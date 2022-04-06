ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Visit Rochester has your National Beer Day celebration planned

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — National Beer Day is coming up Thursday. Visit Rochester has...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

East Avenue Italian pastry shop announces it's closing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Another local eatery has announced it's closing permanently. Dolce Italy announced on Facebook Thursday it will shut its doors at the end of the month and thanked its customers. The Italian pastry shop is in a plaza on East Avenue in Rochester. Last week, Bay...
ROCHESTER, NY
KTEN.com

Pies around the world to celebrate National Pi Day

(CNN) — March 14 is Pi Day in honor of the first three digits of the mathematical constant π (3.1415...). But it's also a flimsy, yet delicious, excuse to celebrate an enduring culinary concept: the many edible varieties of pie around the world. Classic American apple and cherry...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
WILX-TV

Celebrating National Quilting Day at Country Stitches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tomorrow (Saturday, March 19th) is Worldwide Quilting Day!. Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Country Stitches to learn more about quilting, including the different types of fabrics and tools you need to make a quilt. Check out the videos to learn more!. Subscribe to...
LANSING, MI
WHEC TV-10

Penfield supervisor threatened in midst of town reassessment

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat made against the Penfield town supervisor. The threat was made Tuesday, the same day News10NBC interviewed the supervisor about reassessments of properties in the town, including some that exceeded $100,000. The threat was a voicemail left...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Harborfest returning after more than a decade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Harborfest is returning to Ontario Beach Park this summer for the first time in more than a decade. It will take place from June 17 through June 19 to mark the opening of the summer season at the beach, as well as the 200th anniversary of Monroe County and the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Some vets worried about growing VA crackdown on unvaccinated workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some local veterans say they’re worried a growing crackdown on unvaccinated workers could leave them with no one to care for them in VA hospitals. The VA has been pushing its healthcare workers who deal personally with veterans to get vaccinated for coronavirus or be fired.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Beer Day#Beer#Food Drink#Whec#Genesee Brew House#Fifth Frame#Roc Brewing
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Mysterious mural at old Kodak site

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — For this story, we're trying to solve a mystery going back more than 60 years. Here's how this all got started. One of the best photographers in town, Jim Montanus, put out this Tweet:. "Big mystery! The owners of a Kodak Park bldg. knocked down...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Sticker shock! Assessment of one home in Penfield goes up $133K

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Families in Penfield are finding out what their town thinks their homes are worth, and they cannot believe it. The re-assessment letters are arriving at homes in Penfield this week. Last week the Town of Irondequoit postponed its reassessment because the numbers were so big....
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Early bird ticket bundles for Summer Soul Music Festival on sale now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Early bird ticket bundles went on sale Thursday for the 26th Annual Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival!. The two-day festival will be held on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at Frontier Field. General admission 2-day bundles are going for $49, Premium bundles are going for...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A new falcon has arrived on Rochester's Time Square Building

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Time Square Building has lost one of its beloved Peregrine Falcons on Tuesday, but a new falcon has arrived. An unnamed female arrived on the top of the building the same day that Beauty died at age 15. Rochester Falcon Cam said the female joined the partner of Beauty inside the nesting box and she has remained there for most of her time so far on the building.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHEC TV-10

Fairy Godmothers opening prom dress pop-up shop at Marketplace Mall

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — With prom season just around the corner, a local organization is "fairy" excited to connect students with dresses. The Fairy Godmothers of Greater Rochester are back to provide prom dresses to high school juniors and seniors who can't afford them. "It really is a night...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brockport CSD cancels all afterschool activities Wednesday

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — Brockport Central School District is canceling all after-school and evening on-campus activities for Wednesday, April 6. All away athletic events (including drop-off and pick-up times and locations) will continue as scheduled. All after-school activities will resume as scheduled tomorrow. The closing is "out of an...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Ontario's effect on our weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Obviously, Lake Ontario is called a lake, but quite often it acts more like an ocean, especially when the winds pick up. Let’s take a look at some of the numbers that focus on Lake Ontario and the lake level has come up significantly. This is an area of big concern. This shows the latest lake level is now at over 246 feet. And if we do a comparison, that is actually 20 inches higher than it was at this point last year. In addition, at this point in the season, it is 7 inches higher than the long-term average. The forecast shows the projection, if we get a normal amount of rainfall going through the spring, we could easily get another 6 inches higher.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

Litter on the Loop: What is being done?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Take a drive on the Inner Loop through Rochester, and you'll notice just how much garbage is collecting on both sides of the road. City leaders say most of it comes from people throwing trash out of their cars. News10NBC took a look at what...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy