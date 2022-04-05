ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

Georgia football offers 5-star Texas defensive back

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bS6Ei_0f0cfrHF00
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has offered a scholarship to five-star cornerback Bravion Rogers, who is a member of the class of 2023. Rogers is a rising senior at La Grange High School in La Grange, Texas.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back has received 20 scholarship offers. Some of Rogers’ top offers include Oregon, LSU, Alabama, USC and Oklahoma.

Rogers is ranked as the No. 36 recruit in the class of 2023. He the sixth-ranked recruit in Texas and the sixth-ranked cornerback in his class.

The five-star defensive back also plays wide receiver for La Grange. Rogers is additionally a track and field star. He recently showed his vertical jumping abilities in a high jump competition.

A 6-foot-9 high jump means that Rogers could clear the tallest player on Georgia’s roster (6-foot-8 signee Jacob Hood).

Bravion Rogers announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Alabama Tight End Reportedly Decides To Transfer

On Thursday afternoon, the Alabama football program learned one player appears to be on the way out. Redshirt freshman Caden Clark reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal. According to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, the Alabama athletics staff removed Clark from the online roster last month. His...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
La Grange, TX
Sports
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Brown
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#La Grange High School#Lsu#The University Of Georgia#Franbrownuga#Georgiafootball
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas basketball center Connor Vanover enters NCAA transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — A third member of the Arkansas basketball team has entered the transfer portal. This time, it's 7-foot-3 forward Connor Vanover. In a statement posted on Instagram, Vanover announced his decision Wednesday to re-open his recruitment. The Little Rock native has been here before, transferring from Cal to Arkansas after his freshman season with the Bears.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy