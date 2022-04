IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a great day for baseball Thursday at Melaleuca Field, which featured the Bonneville Bees and Skyline Grizzlies dueling in a twin billing, with Skyline winning game one 9-4 and Bonneville taking game two 6-4. Skyline got the bats going early in the first game by scoring five runs in the first two innings, thanks in part to Trey Olsen. In his pair of at-bats in the opening innings, he opened the scoring with an RBI single and a bases-clearing triple.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO