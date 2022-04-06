ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Johansen's 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

By JIM DIAMOND Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDQjF_0f0cfaW800

Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 47 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four as they try to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two.

“I think Juice was at the level that we need him to be at,” Predators coach John Hynes said of Saraos. “He’s an elite goalie in the league. He was elite tonight. That’s nice to see. When he plays at that level, he gives us a chance to win every night.”

Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. The Wild were 9-0-1 in its previous 10 games.

Josi scored the game’s first goal at 5:10 of the opening period. With the Predators on a power play, he snapped a wrist shot from just above the left faceoff dot that beat Fleury high to the far side.

Zuccarello made it 1-1 with about six and a half minutes left in the first, but Johansen answered 25 seconds later with another power-play goal for the Predators.

“We have to find a way just to stay the hell out of the box because obviously, they’ve got special players and special power-play players and they hurt us,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “Our 5-on-5 game is great.”

Johansen struck again with less than a minute left, his second on the power play, this time redirecting Josi’s slap pass from the center of the blue line past Fleury.

“Yeah, awesome to get it in a big game, and at home here, too,” Johansen said of his hat trick. “It was really cool.”

Tomasino gave Nashville a 4-1 lead at 6:06 of the second.

Just seconds after another Wild power play expired, Josi carried the puck into the right circle and he slipped a backhand pass to Tomasino in the slot, where the rookie beat Fleury with a one-timer low to the stick side.

Kaprizov scored his 40th of the season at 17:51 of the second with the Wild on a two-man advantage.

Duchene scored at 13:28 of the third and Johansen scored his third into an empty net with 6.1 seconds remaining.

“We thrive on like hard, fast, competitive hockey,” Duchene said. “We thrive on it, meaningful hockey.”

JOSI GOING WILD

It was the third matchup of the season between the Predators and Wild. Josi has posted 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in those three games. Three of the four goals have come on the power play.

Nashville has won all three matchups, outscoring the Wild 17-6.

DEFENSEMEN RETURN

Nashville welcomed back defensemen Dante Fabbro and Mark Borowiecki to the lineup. Both blueliners were sidelined with upper-body injuries. Fabbro missed five games and Borowiecki four.

Borowiecki wasted no time in getting into the action, as he dropped the gloves with Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno early in the first period in his first shift of the game. Later in the first, he fought again, taking on Nicolas Deslauriers. He also picked up an assist on Duchene’s third period goal.

DUMBA HURT

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was injured in the second period and did not return. At 4:01 in the second, Dumba hit Nashville’s Michael McCarron in the neutral zone and received an interference penalty on the play. He left the ice and went directly to the dressing room. The team announced he had an upper-body injury.

“It’s upper-body,” Evason said. “It doesn’t look good. That’s about it. I don’t know the status. It just doesn’t look good.”

UP NEXT

Predators: At Ottawa on Thursday.

Wild: At St. Louis on Friday to conclude a four-game trip.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf retiring after season

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced on Tuesday he will retire from the NHL following this season. Getzlaf, 36, played his entire 17-year career with the Ducks and has captained the team for the past 11 seasons. He is currently injured but plans to play a few more games to close out the season. Getzlaf could be skating as soon as Thursday and his goal is to play in Anaheim's final home game, on April 24.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews continues historic season with game-winner in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored two more goals Thursday night, including one in overtime to beat the Dallas Stars, 4-3. Matthews, 24, set the Maple Leafs' single-season goal record in the second period with his 55th goal of the 2021-22 season. His overtime game-winner was his 56th goal of the year, which sets the record for the most ever by a player born in the United States.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Yardbarker

Sam Gagner picks up points No. 500 and 501 as Wings defeat Jets 3–1

Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner scored a pair of goals in his team’s 3–1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday evening. Playing in his 956th National Hockey League game, Gagner racked up career points No. 500 and 501 in the win. The 32-year-old forward now has 11 goals and 27 points in 70 games with the Red Wings this season (and 182 goals in his career).
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Special Teams Take Hit in Loss to Predators

The Minnesota Wild were not prepared for the onslaught they faced when they took on the Nashville Predators Tuesday night. Things started physical early and it took its toll as the Wild got down a goal early but found a way to tie it shortly after. However, that was the only time the game was tied as the Predators got on a scoring run shortly after and didn’t look back.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy