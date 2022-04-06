ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

‘Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill’: Classic snack gets a new face

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPUEp_0f0cf4YF00

( The Hill ) – Move over, Jack —  baseball fans can soon line up to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jill, as the iconic gametime snack launches “a new face” to recognize women in sports.

The caramel-coated popcorn’s maker, Frito-Lay, announced the addition of Cracker Jill on Tuesday, saying the move was aimed at celebrating “the women who break down barriers in sports.”

Bags of Cracker Jill will be available at concession stands at ballparks around the country, and to fans who donate at least $5 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation on the snack’s website.

As part of the new nibble’s launch, the more than 125-year-old brand released an “updated” version of the seventh inning stretch classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” belted out by singer Normani.

In the tune, Normani sings, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill. No one can stop you if you have the will.”

Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery

The former Fifth Harmony member said she was proud to join “a campaign entrenched in inclusivity and empowerment because it’s vital for young girls to see themselves represented and join in on the celebration of the achievements made by the women before them.”

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,”  Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed,” Mahal said. “We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

The company also announced a $200,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

The images of Jill for the packages of the peanut-filled products were created by artist Monica Ahanonu. Frito-Lay said the five different versions of Jill on the bags were “inspired by the most represented ethnicities” in the United States, according to Census Bureau data.

The nickel in your coins is now worth more than 5 cents, but you can’t cash in

While Cracker Jill’s debut was timed to coincide with this year’s baseball season, Frito-Lay said the intention is for “Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team roster and part of the brand ethos.”

The addition of “Jill” comes as several brands have highlighted inclusivity while updating the images of their most recognizable female characters.

Earlier this year, M&Ms announced its candy characters — including the “Green M&M” — would be getting fresh looks with more “nuanced personalities.” Disneyland Paris also unveiled a new outfit for Minnie Mouse — a pantsuit — which designer Stella McCartney called a “symbol of progress for a new generation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Normani
Thrillist

Your Snacks Are Getting Smaller Thanks to Inflation

Inflation has been a real headache this year and it sounds like it's not about to get any better. It's even affecting our snacks. As an alternative to price spikes, snack brands—including Doritos, Gatorade, and Wheat Thins—are simply making products smaller. As Food & Wine reports, "shrinkflation," as...
BUSINESS
WYTV.com

The reason you can have some peanuts at Five Guys

(WYTV)- Ever pick up a burger at Five Guys?. You may have noticed that for more than 20 years, the restaurant has offered free peanuts to its customers. For people with peanut allergies, that can be a health hazard, a sign in the window mentions the peanuts. Why offer peanuts?...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Food Drink#Gametime#Fifth Harmony#Frito Lay North America
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Store-bought salad recalled over potential plastic in the dressing

UNDATED (WKRC) - The USDA has issued a public health alert for a store-bought salad due to a potential contamination hazard. A Trader Joe's chicken salad comes with a dressing that may contain hard plastic. According to the alert, the product is called “Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy...
FOOD SAFETY
Hudson Valley Post

ALERT: Recall Issued for Some SKIPPY Peanut Butter Products

Double check your pantry for these items. It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy