Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-5-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BOYS SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0
Sioux City West – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 6 (Shootouts)
LeMars – 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 3
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 6, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
Spencer – 4, Spirit Lake -1
Sioux Center – 2, Storm Lake – 1
GIRLS SCORES
East Sac County – 2, Logan-Magnolia – 1
Unity Christian – 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1
Sioux Center – 7, Storm Lake – 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson – 2, LeMars – 0
Spencer – 16, Spirit Lake – 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 1, Bishop Heelan – 0

