ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-5-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEXuG_0f0cezRg00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BOYS SCORES

Bishop Heelan – 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0

Sioux City West – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 6 (Shootouts)

LeMars – 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 3

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 6, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0

Spencer – 4, Spirit Lake -1

Sioux Center – 2, Storm Lake – 1

GIRLS SCORES

East Sac County – 2, Logan-Magnolia – 1

Unity Christian – 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1

Sioux Center – 7, Storm Lake – 0

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 2, LeMars – 0

Spencer – 16, Spirit Lake – 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 1, Bishop Heelan – 0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Sports Spotlight: South Sioux City girl wrestling pair kickstart fundraising ahead of national duals trips

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “We just needed and wanted the help of continuing our dreams,” South Sioux City junior Melissa De La Torre said. Claiming the first NSAA girls state individual title and team championship last February, South Sioux City girls wrestling have quickly become trailblazers in the sport. And competition for the Cardinals […]
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
104.5 KDAT

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Education
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Lincoln, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Council Bluffs Lincoln#Denison Schleswig#Council Bluffs Jefferson#Boyden Hull Rock Valley#Sheldon Sibley Ocheyedan#Lemars#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
KCAU 9 News

Morningside’s versatility key as Mustangs prepare for NAIA Round of 16

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside women’s basketball has plenty of weapons. Which one they’ll go with on any given night, however, isn’t always clear. The Mustangs feature four players averaging over 12 points per game: Sierra Mitchell (17.8), Sophia Peppers (15.0), Chloe Lofstrom (12.4), and Taylor Rodenburgh (12.2). Their balanced attack keeps teams off […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy