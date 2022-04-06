ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

No charges for 3 CHP officers in Erik Salgado killing, Alameda County DA says

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZj7x_0f0ccAwP00

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley will not file charges against the three California Highway Patrol officers who shot and killed an unarmed Oakland driver two years ago.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

O'Malley announced the decision in a report, dated on March 28 but released on Monday, writing to California Highway Patrol Chief Chris Costigan that she agreed with the report’s conclusion that "the evidence does not justify criminal charges against any law enforcement agency."

The family of Erik Salgado, the 23-year-old whom three officers shot and killed on June 6, 2020 after he was pulled over on 96th Avenue and Cherry Street in East Oakland , blasted the decision, calling on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to open his own investigation.

Felina Ramirez, Salgado's mother, said on Monday in a statement through a translator that it took O’Malley two years to say it was OK for officers "to shoot 16 rifle bullets into my son for a stolen car."

"Erik was just 23 years old," Ramirez said through an interpreter. "His daughter Liliana has to grow up without a father. Where is the justice?"

The three CHP officers who shot Salgado, Sgt. Richard Henderson and officers Eric Hulbert and Donald Saputa, have argued they feared Salgado was going to run them over with his vehicle, a stolen red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. As a result, they fired at least 25 bullets into the car, 16 of which hit Salgado torso, killing him instantly.

Brianna Colombo, Salgado's girlfriend and the only non-police witness to the shooting, sustained bullet wounds to the stomach, leg and arm.

In the 34-page report released on Monday, O'Malley admitted that questions "still remain" from the shooting. The report, however, was "unable to refute" the police narrative.

O’Malley said that if more witnesses come forward, the investigation could be reopened.

Amanda Majail-Blanco, Salgado's sister, said she wants the officers "indicted and charged with murder."

"There's videos that I know were confiscated that night," she told KCBS Radio on Tuesday. "The police have been down there even after they murdered Erik, then they confiscated 3 video cameras that we have not seen and don't know where they are."

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Shooting#Murder#California Highway Patrol#Kcbs Radio#Sgt
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy