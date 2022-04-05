Riverhounds look to continue hot start at FC Tulsa Saturday

SEATTLE — Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris scored in the first half, Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty kick midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.The two-game, aggregate-goal series saw the Sounders take a comfortable advantage, but Seattle also allowed a key road goal to NYCFC's Thiago Andrade in the first half that could serve as a tiebreaker in next week's second leg played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J."I think there wasn't a player that didn't have a...

