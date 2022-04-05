ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Riverhounds look to continue hot start at FC Tulsa Saturday

By 22 The Point
wpgh53.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The Riverhounds will look to continue their unbeaten streak on the road Saturday...

wpgh53.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Sounders beat NYCFC in 1st leg of Champions League semis

SEATTLE — Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris scored in the first half, Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty kick midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.The two-game, aggregate-goal series saw the Sounders take a comfortable advantage, but Seattle also allowed a key road goal to NYCFC's Thiago Andrade in the first half that could serve as a tiebreaker in next week's second leg played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J."I think there wasn't a player that didn't have a...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Flyers to honor Lou Nolan as he marks 50 years as PA Announcer

On Saturday, April 9 at 7:25 p.m., the Philadelphia Flyers will honor franchise legend Lou Nolan, who is celebrating his 50th year as the team's Public Address Announcer, with a special pregame celebration before the Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks. The organization will also host Flyers season ticket holders who have been with the organization for 50+ years for special celebrations during Saturday's game and the rest of the regular season home games. Fans are encouraged to arrive early in order to join the celebration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITN

Hurricanes fall to Sabres, have to wait to clinch playoff spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Yardbarker

Sabres set NHL record with 11th consecutive season out of playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres have made history. With a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, the Washington Capitals moved 23 points clear of Buffalo in the standings, ultimately eliminating them from playoff contention. The Sabres have now missed the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, which is a new NHL record.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy