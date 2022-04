SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Comedy fans, mark your calendars for this spring as comedian Dave Chappelle is heading to Utah. The legendary stand-up comedian will be playing Vivint Arena on April 19, 2022. Tickets will go on sale starting this Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Along with the title of comedian, the multi-hyphenate […]

UTAH STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO