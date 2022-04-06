$21.5 million Proposition KIDS passes in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY PROP K.I.D.S.

Shall district increase tax levy to borrow $21.5mil for storm shelters, and other improvements?

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Voters pass a $21.5 million proposition to fund storm shelters and more at McDonald County schools.

PROPOSITION K.I.D.S. passed by an overwhelming margin.

