Mcdonald County, MO

$21.5 million Proposition KIDS passes in McDonald County

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago

MCDONALD COUNTY PROP K.I.D.S.

Shall district increase tax levy to borrow $21.5mil for storm shelters, and other improvements?

  • Yes Winner 76.3% 907
  • No 23.7% 282
1,189 Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:46 PM 12:46 PM CDT

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Voters pass a $21.5 million proposition to fund storm shelters and more at McDonald County schools.

PROPOSITION K.I.D.S. passed by an overwhelming margin.

Article: McDonald County Schools seek to build shelters for students; public access

You can learn more about the proposal, or click here .

Proposition K.I.D.S

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

