CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County is getting ready to roll out a new program to help those who have struggled to keep a roof over their head these past two years. It’s aimed specifically at Mecklenburg County homeowners who’ve experienced a hardship due to COVID-19, such as a job loss or reduced hours if they contracted the virus or had to take care of someone else who got it.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO