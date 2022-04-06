ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee elects first Black mayor, Cavalier Johnson

By Associated Press
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term. Johnson, who had served as...

