The Brooklyn Nets took care of business vs. the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. They now sit in 8th place and control their destiny. If Brooklyn win their next three games, they’ll lock up the 7th seed. That means your 2022 Nets would host a Play-In game, win and you’re in the playoffs, as a 7th seed. Not bad, considering a few weeks ago we wondered if that game might be in Toronto where Kyrie Irving couldn’t even play.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO