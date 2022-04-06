Extra innings walk-off gives Curtis the series opening win against Rummel
METAIRIE, La . — Tuesday night’s district 9-5A series opener between Rummel and John Curtis needed extra innings to decide a victor, with the Patriots coming out on top with a Dagan Bruno walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 8th inning.
With the win, John Curtis improves to 13-9 overall, and 5-2 in Catholic League play.
Rummel falls to 14-11 and suffers its first district loss of the season.
Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Mike Miley Stadium.
