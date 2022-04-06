ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke legend Jay Williams implies there's 'a legit chance' Mike Krzyzewski could unretire

By Jasper Jones
Mike Krzyzewski's legendary career at Duke came to an end Saturday night during the Final Four, losing to bitter rivals North Carolina 81-77 in one of the best college basketball games this year.

However, former Blue Devils alum and ESPN analyst Jay Williams claims that his last appearance on the sidelines in New Orleans may not be the last time we see the Hall of Fame coach.

During Tuesday's episode of his show Keyshawn, J Will and Max , Williams claimed that his former coach could potentially change his mind on retirement because of two reasons; the fear of losing out on the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 and his former player and assistant Nolan Smith leaving Duke to coach under former Knicks assistant Kenny Payne at Louisville.

“Here’s why I give it [Coach K returning] a legit chance, because if you’re Nolan Smith, and you have a great relationship with all these players, you’re in the conference, man. You’re at Louisville,” Williams said. “It turns into recruiting battles, man, and it weakens your hold on the number one class. So, if you’re Coach K, how do you strengthen that hold? By coming back.”

I don't know what else Krzyzewski would have to prove, but losing to your rival in one of the biggest games of your career does leave a bad taste in your mouth. However, will he come back to Duke just to keep the top recruiting class in the country? It's not likely.

Coach K's predecessor Jon Shayer is already doing a great job at keeping Krzyzewski's legacy going. The Blue Devils still have the No. 1 class in 2022 according to 24/7 Sports , with three five-star recruits already signing their National Letter of Intent.

Williams was a part of Krzyzewski's National Championship winning team in 2001 where he was one of the best players in college basketball alongside teammates and future NBAers Carlos Boozer and Shane Battier.

