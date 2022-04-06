ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Meyer, Danfort lift Blue Jackets past Flyers 4-2

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 47 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 to end a seven-game skid.

Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter for Columbus in the final seconds. Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Noah Cates and James van Riemsdyk had goals for the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets last won March 19 and let their playoff hopes all but disappear over the last three weeks.

