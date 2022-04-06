ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas boys lax storms back to beat Penfield

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the 30 minutes of Tuesday night’s game, it appeared that Thomas’ number 20 in the country ranking was in severe danger.

Penfield started the game on fire and led 9-5 with five minutes to play in the third quarter.

Then, the Titans took over.

Thomas scored eight of the next nine goals to blitz ahead to a 13-10 lead which was the difference in a battle of two of the top teams in Section V. Penfield scored two goals in the final 90 seconds and had the ball for the final possession but could not generate a strong scoring opportunity and Thomas came away with a 13-12 win.

Nathan Hoban led the way for Thomas with four goals and three assists. Three of his tallies were in the second-half comeback. Chase Gottstein had two goals and three assists while Evan Pashalidis and David Petz each had two goals and an assist.

For the Patriots, Ethan Aust led the way with three goals. Derek Torres and Elijah Utz both had a pair of goals.

Thomas (2-0) will make the short drive to Schroeder for a rivalry matchup on Tuesday night. Penfield (1-1) will host Brighton on the same evening.

