Street light project in southwest Albuquerque nearly complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project to bring new street lights to southwest Albuquerque is nearly complete. City crews are installing 217 street lights along several major roads like Arenal, Bridge, and Gibson.

The city says it’s working on the final touches on the project and all the lights should be functional soon. City Councilor Klarissa Pena says improved lighting is something her district has needed for a long time.

“Being born and raised in this district, and driving some of these roads that have been dark for as far back as I can remember, it’s just such a good feeling. So I’m hoping the residents of District 3 love the lights as much as I do,” Pena said.

The project paid for through the quarter-cent transportation tax bond will cost $2.2 million. Councilor Pena says there are more plans to improve street lights in the works.

