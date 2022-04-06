ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Street light project in southwest Albuquerque nearly complete

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuVr9_0f0cWKKt00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project to bring new street lights to southwest Albuquerque is nearly complete. City crews are installing 217 street lights along several major roads like Arenal, Bridge, and Gibson.

Story continues below

The city says it’s working on the final touches on the project and all the lights should be functional soon. City Councilor Klarissa Pena says improved lighting is something her district has needed for a long time.

“Being born and raised in this district, and driving some of these roads that have been dark for as far back as I can remember, it’s just such a good feeling. So I’m hoping the residents of District 3 love the lights as much as I do,” Pena said.

The project paid for through the quarter-cent transportation tax bond will cost $2.2 million. Councilor Pena says there are more plans to improve street lights in the works.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fires break out in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire season has arrived in parts of eastern New Mexico. The Portales Fire Department says it contained a 1,000-acre fire near US Highway 70 and NM-202. It destroyed several buildings, including the Old Blackwater Draw Museum building. Museum officials say it was empty. Another grass fire broke out near Gavilan Canyon in Lincoln […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

APD investigating mysterious death inside Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into how a person wound up dead inside an Albuquerque apartment. Investigators say they got a call about a body inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. They are looking into whether it might be a homicide or a suicide. “The decedent didn’t appear to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Busy Albuquerque intersection could get upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a school, a gym, and a busy food and retail hub nearby, one Albuquerque street can get pretty congested. Now, one city councilor has a plan to keep drivers and pedestrians safe in that area. Story continues below. Crime: Suspect to face murder trial...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lights#Rebates#Uban Construction#Krqe En Espa Ol#New Mexicans#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas teen arrested for being drunk at a school

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested after showing up to a school drunk. Police say they found Eugene Lopez near West Las Vegas High School. According to court documents, Lopez was yelling at a female student, and also tried to hit a school security guard. Lopez had been kicked out of school […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating body found near Juan Tabo and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a person’s death on Juan Tabo and the eastbound I-40 overpass. APD along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent out just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a motorist called to report a body in the area. Crews had to use specialized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigates homicide near Route 66 Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide near Route 66 Casino. Deputies say on Mar. 26, target shooters found 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo Valle dead on the Rio Puerco Mesa near the casino. They say Jesus is a Mexican national and is believed to have been living in New Mexico for the last […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy