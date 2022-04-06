Brewers top Royals in exhibition finale, open with Cubs Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fifty lucky Cubs fans weren't the least bit bothered by the chilly, foggy conditions Tuesday as they got into the swing of things at Wrigley Field. The Cubs on Tuesday held a "Play for Opening Day" event in which 50 fans were selected to take batting practice and compete in a "hit the Buds" contest in which targets are placed on the field. An array of prizes was up for the winners. They even had former Cubs catcher Miguel Montero throwing batting practice to the fans, and he gave CBS 2's Jackie Kostek a scouting report on the season. "It's going to be an exciting year," said Montero, who was on the 2016 World Series champion team. "Hopefully all the fans come down and support them. Got a lot of young talent coming up." He also noted the value of players who have been around a while like Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner. So were any of the fans who took to the field Tuesday up to Montero's level? "Not even close!" Montero said with a laugh. "They look in pain right now like I do, so that's the only thing similar we have."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO