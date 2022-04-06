Sean Penn Appears on Fox News and MSNBC on Same Night to Sound Alarm on Ukraine

Zakrzewski, 55, was traveling in a car on Monday with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall outside of Kyiv when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. As reported Monday, Hall was injured and hospitalized. Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott described Zakrzewski as a network veteran “who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.” UPDATE: Ukrainian journalist Sasha Kuvshynova, 24, who was working with Zakrzewski and Hall, was also killed in the attack.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO