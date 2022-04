From Coventry, to Williamsport, and soon to Storrs. Tommy Turner is committed to UConn to pitch for the Huskies. Turner’s a junior on the Oakers’ varsity baseball team. He hits over 90 miles an hour on his fastball, and is now playing with friends he made back when he won a state and regional title in Little League, and played in the Little League world series.

COVENTRY, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO