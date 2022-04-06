Redbirds edge Gwinnett in season opener

Kayen Reed couldn’t go wrong Tuesday night.

Reed is a fan of both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves, and that’s the primary reason she was on hand as the Memphis Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers — the Triple-A affiliate of each team, respectively — opened the season at AutoZone Park, with Memphis winning, 2-1 .

“My favorite player is Ronald Acuna Jr.,” 7-year-old Kayden said, referring to the Atlanta Braves superstar. “But I also really like (Cardinals outfielder) Harrison Bader.”

“Really, she just loves baseball,” said Kayden’s dad, David, who brought his daughter and a friend over the bridge from West Memphis to be a part of the 22nd opener at AutoZone. “Our whole family does (and) it’s always great when April comes around.”

Memphis Redbirds second baseman Brendan Donovan (47) tags a runner out in the game against the Gwinnett Stripers on Aug. 5. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The Redbirds’ bats eventually will come around, but they scrapped together enough offense to win it. Kramer Robertson, batting ninth, legged out an infield single to score Cory Spangenberg and tie the game at 1 in the fifth. Then Alec Burleson homered into the bullpen in the seventh for what would prove to be the winner.

Jacob Bosiokovic pitched a clean ninth to earn the save.

Plan Z

Although not figuring in the decision, Redbirds starter T.J. Zeuch was mostly on point.

The 26-year-old Ohio native went 4.2 innings, holding the Stripers to five hits, walking two and striking out eight. His only real mistake came in the second, when Chadwick Tromp homered to left-center to put the Stripers ahead, 1-0.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound right-hander is in his second season with Memphis, coming over from Toronto in a trade in July. He worked mostly out of the bullpen in August and struggled to a 7.71 ERA but improved considerably after joining the rotation. In four starts, he pitched to a 3.33 ERA and ended the year with six shutout innings against Jacksonville.

At Buffalo in 2019, Zeuch (pronounced ZOYK) tossed a no-hitter against Rochester, becoming the first Bisons player to achieve the feat since Bartolo Colon did it in 1997.

For the defense

The Redbirds turned in some fine defensive plays to help keep the game close, ultimately preserving it.

In the second, Conner Capel unleashed a laser from right field to nail John Nogowski, who was attempting to score on a fly ball. In the fifth, catcher Ivan Herrera threw out Tromp on an attempted steal of second.

The most crucial, however, came in the top of the eighth. Gwinnett loaded the bases with one out to chase Junior Fernandez. Braden Shewmake then crushed a sinking liner off new pitcher Kyle Ryan. But Burleson got a fine jump and made a sliding catch in left-center before throwing to second to double up the runner and end the threat.

Packed with prospects

Typically, the more enticing and perhaps exciting prospects are in the lower leagues, but this year’s Redbirds squad features several players St. Louis Cardinals fans will want to keep an eye on.

Memphis broke camp with 11 of the organization’s top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. That list is headed by infielder Nolan Gorman (ranked second) and starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (third).

Both of those players are also among the top prospects in all of the majors, with the 21-year-old Gorman checking in at No. 22. Liberatore, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in a 2020 trade, is ranked 47th.

Other members of the Cardinals’ top 30 on the opening day roster include Herrera (fourth); utility man Juan Yepez (sixth); starting pitcher Zack Thompson (ninth); outfielder Burleson (10th); infielder Brendan Donovan (11th); reliever Angel Rondon (14th); first baseman Luken Baker (17th); starting pitcher Connor Thomas (20th) and reliever Jake Walsh (30th).

Baseball rules!

Several rule changes have been introduced in the minors for 2022.

Perhaps the most notable is the pitch clock; hurlers will have 14 seconds to throw home with the bases empty, and an additional five seconds if runners are on. Pitchers are also limited to two pickoff throws or step-offs per plate appearance, with a third attempt resulting in a free base.

ABS, an automated system for calling balls and strikes, also will be used, and the size of the bases themselves has been increased from 15 to 18 inches.

Up next

The series continues Wednesday with a matinee beginning at 12:05 p.m. Liberatore is slated to start for the Redbirds, opposite Gwinnett’s Touki Toussaint.

The teams meet again Thursday at 6:45 p.m. and Friday at 7:05. They will be extremely familiar with one another by the time the season ends. Under the revamped Triple-A format, the teams will play 27 times in 2022, or 18% of the season.