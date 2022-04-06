ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Quay County; Union County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Quay County, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...6AM MDT until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. This includes Interstate 25 from Chugwater to Wheatland, and Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...El Paso and Pueblo Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hi resolution guidance indicates the strongest winds will affect southwest El Paso county and northwest Pueblo county, which includes Fort Carson and Pueblo West. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT/9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 325, 326, 331, 332, 333, 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are occurring this afternoon. Minimum relative humidities are dropping well into the teens with south to southwest winds gusting 30 to 40 mph on the plains mainly to the southeast of the Black Hills. Critical fire weather conditions will continue into early this evening, before a strong cold front moves in this evening and overnight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Locales along the eastern portion of the Little Colorado River Valley and across the White Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Marfa Plateau; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West and southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico, the mountains of the Trans Pecos and adjacent plains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could be thick with greatly reduced visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, Roosevelt County, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Union County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 in Santa Barbara county, Highway 33 in Ventura county, and Interstate 5 corridor.
