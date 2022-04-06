ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 11:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
County
Kit Carson County, CO
County
Cheyenne County, CO
County
Yuma County, CO
City
Yuma, CO
City
Greeley, CO
State
Nebraska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#11 30 00#Sherman Fire Weather Zone
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230 and 232 through 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 60s to mid 70s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONGER WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 050 AND 063 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 050 and 063. * WIND...Southwest to south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Medina; Zavala RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TODAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO HONDO TO EAGLE PASS DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT .This afternoon...a dryline will move to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a cold front to arrive in the evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasing winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde and Edwards Counties where extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Harper; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 091...092...093 AND 098 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...226... 227...228...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...226...227...228 229 and 230. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton High Fire Danger Tuesday Afternoon and Evening RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Although south winds will be somewhat marginal, ongoing drought and very dry dormant grasses will encourage any ignitions to spread easily.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy