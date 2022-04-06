Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM today for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, 226 through 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237...which includes the San Luis Valley, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch has been issue from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity value for fire weather zones 221...222...224...226...227...228...229 230...231...232 AND 233...which includes Fremont county, all of the I-25 corridor region, Crowley and Otero counties and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...224...226...227...228...229 230...231...232 AND 233 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...224 226...227...228...229...230...231...232 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...224...226 227...228...229...230...231...232 and 233. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. * Haines...6.

