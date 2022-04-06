Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Lanier; Lowndes; Seminole; Thomas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...The Florida Big Bend and portions of southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8PM EDT or 7PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest gust potential is this afternoon. Winds should relax after sunset.

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO