Adams County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley Gusty Winds This Evening Cold air begins to enter the air late this afternoon into the evening. As a result, wind gusts will increase to between 35 and 40 mph, especially within showers that form. Showers will also have the potential for lightning and for creating snow pellets/ graupel. Winds gusts could blow around unsecured objects and may make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north- south roadways.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Jefferson, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Indiana; Jefferson; Westmoreland AN AREA OF HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 902 AM EDT, an area of heavier snow showers was located 11 miles north of Indiana, moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Indiana, Punxsutawney, Vandergrift, Kittanning, Apollo, Harrison Township, Ford City, Reynoldsville, Leechburg, Freeport, West Kittanning, and Clymer. Visibilities will drop to less than one mile and quickly see a half to one inch of accumulation in this area of heavier snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Jasper, Effingham, Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Clay, Crawford, Lawrence and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Perry; York BRIEF HEAVY SHOWERS AND SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON A vigorous upper level low pressure system will cross the state today. This storm system will bring gusty showers with small hail possible at times this afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Durham; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Vance; Wake; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will decrease into the lower to middle 30s Sunday morning and result in frost formation. Brief freezing conditions, with temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees, may occur in outlying rural areas, especially across the Triad. * WHERE...Portions of the Piedmont and Sandhills. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery SCATTERED SHOWERS PRODUCING SMALL HAIL AND LOCALLY STRONG WINDS Scattered showers will move across the area through early this evening. Some of this activity will be accompanied by small hail, brief wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and some lightning. This activity is expected to quickly diminish into this evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Western Essex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Essex and northeastern Middlesex Counties through 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wilmington, or near Andover, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Billerica, Andover, Tewksbury, North Andover, Reading, Wilmington, Newburyport, Amesbury, North Reading, Ipswich, Middleton, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
#Special Weather Statement#Franklin Greene
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Camden, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Camden; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Sussex; Warren; Western Monmouth SCATTERED SHOWERS PRODUCING SMALL HAIL AND LOCALLY STRONG WINDS Scattered showers will move across the area through early this evening. Some of this activity will be accompanied by small hail, brief wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and some lightning. This activity is expected to quickly diminish into this evening.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Norton; Rawlins FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...079...080 AND 081 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur and Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Lanier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Lanier; Lowndes; Seminole; Thomas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...The Florida Big Bend and portions of southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8PM EDT or 7PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest gust potential is this afternoon. Winds should relax after sunset.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Moultrie and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Love; Major; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

