‘Senseless:’ Son of woman killed by stray bullet calls for justice

The son of a Bronx woman killed by a stray bullet decried his mom’s slaying as “senseless” and called for justice during a vigil at the murder scene on Tuesday night.

“She was a hard-working woman … they took someone so beautiful,” Victor Perdomo Soriano said while clutching a photo of his mom, Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo.

The son revealed his 61-year-old mother was on her way home from work Monday night when she was caught in crossfire outside a deli on East 188th Street between Creston Avenue and Grand Concourse.

“It’s senseless,” he said of the shooting that erupted when three men got into a beef across the street.

During the fracas, at least one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, missing his intended target but striking the woman.

No arrests were made in the case as of late Tuesday.

The son, surrounded by clergy, called for justice in the case.

“The person who took my mother’s life, I would like for them to die. But that’s not justice, right? I want them to be caught for dumb s–t like this happening,” he said.