ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

23 restaurants make Chicago Michelin Guide, including four new ones

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAE58_0f0cUGsP00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 23 Chicago restaurants have made the prestigious Michelin Guide for 2022, including four new ones.

The renowned Alinea, 1723 N. Halsted St., was again the only restaurant to earn three stars.  Alinea opened in 2005, and Chef Grant Achatz's ultramodern cooking style there soon came to define the molecular gastronomy movement.

"Chef Grant Achatz continues to burst with novel ideas at this ingenious, substantive, and festive temple. Dining here is part theater and pure pleasure; and meals are an olfactory experience by dint of scented vapors, tricks, and tableside fun," the Michelin Guide now says of Alinea. "Executive Chef Douglas Alley is firmly in play, turning out whimsical items that are at times experimental. For starters, a custom resin."

Four newly-added restaurants each earned one star.

Claudia, 1952 N. Damen Ave., is described as "über cool and contemporary." It is named after Chef Trevor Teich's mother.

"The bento box — featuring the likes of a scallop cracker with preserved egg yolk, squid ink madeleines, yellowfin tuna nigiri stuffed with foie gras, and a caviar-topped potato beignet — sets the stage for an exquisite and memorable meal," say the Michelin Guide inspector notes.

Of Esmé, 2200 N. Clark St., the inspector notes say, " Together with his wife and co-owner, Katrina Bravo, Chef Jenner Tomaska lays bare lofty ambitions at this airy atelier."

At Galit, 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., "Chef Zach Engel brings his experience to bear on this personal brand of modern Middle Eastern cuisine."

"Kick things off with salatim (spreads and pickles) accompanied by flame-kissed pita," the notes say. "Even familiar dishes offer surprising depth, like creamy hummus or crackling-crisp falafel with mango labneh."

Kasama, 1001 N. Winchester Ave., was opened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by former Oriole chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon.

"It has evolved to represent the true vision of what the couple had in mind for Kasama, with a dinner tasting menu that emphatically displays this talented team's training, experience and heritage for an experience that is ambitious, clever and distinct, mixing Filipino traditions with contemporary notes," the inspector notes say.

The full list of 23 restaurants that made this year's guide is as follows:

Three Stars:

  • Alinea, 1723 N. Halsted St.

Two Stars:

  • Ever, 1340 W. Fulton Market
  • Moody Tongue, 2515 S. Wabash Ave.
  • Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St.
  • Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., No. 101

One Star:

  • Boka, 1729 N. Halsted St.
  • Claudia, 1952 N. Damen Ave.
  • EL Ideas, 2419 W. 14th St.
  • Elizabeth, 4835 N. Western Ave., Unit D
  • Elske, 1350 W. Randolph St.
  • Esmé, 2200 N. Clark St.
  • Galit, 2429 N. Lincoln Ave.
  • Goosefoot, 2656 W. Lawrence Ave.
  • Kasama, 1001 N. Winchester Ave.
  • Mako, 731 W. Lake St.
  • Next, 953 W. Fulton Market
  • North Pond, 2610 N. Cannon Dr.
  • Omakase Yume, 651 W. Washington Blvd.
  • Porto, 1600 W. Chicago Ave.
  • Schwa, 1466 N. Ashland Ave.
  • Sepia, 123 N. Jefferson St.
  • Temporis, 953 N. Ashland Ave.
  • Topolobampo, 445 N. Clark St.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Elizabeth, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Westword

Now Serving: A New Side to the Denver Restaurant Guide

We know that restaurants have had a tough two years...and keeping up with all of their twists and turns hasn't been easy, either. That's why our tech team got to work and added a new feature to the Denver Restaurant Guide, our searchable directory of hundreds of recommended eateries in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falafel#Cooking#Foie Gras#Caviar#Food Drink#Chicago Michelin Guide#Galit
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
InsideHook

A Michelin-Starred Chef’s Guide to the Best-Ever Steak Dinner at Home

A retro classic par excellence, steak Diane is poised for a return to the limelight – and not only because it’s perhaps best known for boasting no small amount of the theatricality innate to dining out that we’ve so missed in recent years. In the most classic iterations of the all-American dish, filet mignon is served flambéed tableside with Cognac, adding depth of flavor and jaw-dropping spectacle. With its rich, creamy, buttery sauce, steak Diane is comfort food with an edge, making it perfect for chef John Shields’ Loyalist, the sister restaurant just downstairs from his Michelin-starred Smyth.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

America's Priciest Sushi Bar Will Soon Charge $1,000 Per Person

A meal at Masa, the opulent sushi bar in Columbus Circle flaunting three Michelin stars, has long been a dream for many fine dining fans. But the experience doesn't come cheap, and now its costs are set to rise even more. What's already the country's most expensive restaurant will raise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Now on Airbnb: Julia Child’s beautiful, rustic cottage in the south of France

Julia Child liked to immerse herself in the culture and atmosphere of French rural life when she wrote her groundbreaking cookery books. Her home, La Pitchoune in Provence, became both a refuge for her and a place for other chefs to come and share their ideas. She cooked, she reflected, she wrote... and the rest is history.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The One Food Wolfgang Puck Wouldn't Cook As A Young Chef

Wolfgang Puck has likely never encountered a dish that he couldn't conquer. Having begun his culinary training at the early age of 14, Puck is the only chef to ever receive the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef multiple times. He is the owner of several renowned restaurants like Los Angeles hot spots Spago and CUT, has appeared on countless cooking shows, served as a judge on "Hell's Kitchen" and "Master Chef," and even assumed roles on primetime hits like "Frasier" and "The Simpsons." There is seemingly nothing that this culinary genius with such charismatic personality can't do.
RECIPES
bizjournals

10 Chicago restaurants make 2022 James Beard short list

Ten Chicago restaurants and chefs have been nominated for the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, including the top categories for the nation’s most outstanding chef and restaurant. The nominees were announced Wednesday during a live ceremony at Casa Paloma at El Chorro in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Among...
CHICAGO, IL
Phys.org

Research explains how the arrival of the Michelin Guide changes a town's fine dining industry forever

When the Michelin Guide of Washington, D.C. restaurants was first published, it provided customers with a new tool to make choices, but it also introduced a new form of ranking that triggered insecurity in highly ranked organizations. In order to fit with what they believed the audiences would expect from the elite, newly awarded restaurants modified their descriptions about menus, cuisine techniques and pricing, while restaurants with an already high status engaged in compensatory actions to emphasize authenticity and exclusivity.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy