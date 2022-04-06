Police investigating crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a crash on Tuesday night.

FOX8 is told the crash happened on Westchester Drive near Homestead Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center lane and hit another vehicle.

Minor injuries have been reported. It is unclear how many people were injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time as well.

One car was severely damaged.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.