ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Legoland in Orange County set to open for another fun-filled season Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1kvQ_0f0cTaIc00

Let the fun begin as Legoland in Orange County gets set to open for another fun-filled season this Friday.

News 12's Blaise Gomez got an all-access behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday of Legoland's Dragon rollercoaster and Lego Factory Adventure ride.

The two popular attractions are making a comeback this season when the multimillion-dollar theme park in Goshen reopens for its second season.

"We're so excited," says Matt Besterman, a spokesperson for Legoland. "We had a tremendously successful phased opening in 2021 and can't wait to show everybody all of the new stuff we have for 2022!"

New this summer and under construction is a water playground called Lego City.

"You'll be able to slide down water slides," says Besterman. "You'll be able to get doused by a big water bucket. You'll be able to build and race a Lego boat!"

Ticketholders can look forward to live shows on two new entertainment stages, on top of more than a dozen rides, 40 attractions, play structures and a 4-D Lego-themed movie theater.

"Everyone wants to get out and have fun with their families and we think this year is going to be one of the busiest summer tourism seasons ever!" says Besterman

By request ticketholders will also see new walkways and short cuts in Mini Land between attractions as the theme park continues to add to the 'awesomeness' of the Legoland New York experience.

Legoland tickets start at around $68.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Idlewild sets earlier park opening day, boosts pay for seasonal work

Officials at Ligonier Township’s Idlewild and SoakZone have some good news for fans of the family amusement park as well as those interested in working at the attraction. Responding in part to heightened public interest in picnic reservations, the park will open May 7 — two weekends earlier than previously planned.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Lifestyle
Orange County, NY
Government
Goshen, NY
Government
City
Goshen, NY
Goshen, NY
Lifestyle
County
Orange County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego City#Legoland New York#Dragon
News 12

Danbury police looking for missing DoorDash driver

Danbury police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Family members say they have not seen Carlos Reyes since March 28. Reyes is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has facial hair and piercings in both ears.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
News 12

To-go cocktails could make a possible comeback this weekend

To-go cocktails could be making a comeback as soon as this weekend if lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul sign off on the state budget. Part of the state budget deal reached this week includes bringing to-go drinks back for three years. Some local New Yorkers say adults should be able...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a...
CELEBRITIES
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy