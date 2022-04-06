Legoland in Orange County set to open for another fun-filled season Friday

Let the fun begin as Legoland in Orange County gets set to open for another fun-filled season this Friday.

News 12's Blaise Gomez got an all-access behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday of Legoland's Dragon rollercoaster and Lego Factory Adventure ride.

The two popular attractions are making a comeback this season when the multimillion-dollar theme park in Goshen reopens for its second season.

"We're so excited," says Matt Besterman, a spokesperson for Legoland. "We had a tremendously successful phased opening in 2021 and can't wait to show everybody all of the new stuff we have for 2022!"

New this summer and under construction is a water playground called Lego City.

"You'll be able to slide down water slides," says Besterman. "You'll be able to get doused by a big water bucket. You'll be able to build and race a Lego boat!"

Ticketholders can look forward to live shows on two new entertainment stages, on top of more than a dozen rides, 40 attractions, play structures and a 4-D Lego-themed movie theater.

"Everyone wants to get out and have fun with their families and we think this year is going to be one of the busiest summer tourism seasons ever!" says Besterman

By request ticketholders will also see new walkways and short cuts in Mini Land between attractions as the theme park continues to add to the 'awesomeness' of the Legoland New York experience.

Legoland tickets start at around $68.