Incumbents sweep Fond du Lac school board elections; Rosendale-Brandon referendum fails, Oakfield's passes

FOND DU LAC – Fond du Lac School District voters reelected incumbents to their school board seats, but Rosendale-Brandon School District voters turned down nearly $30 million in improvements during Tuesday's election.

The Fond du Lac area saw two major school board races: the Fond du Lac School District and North Fond du Lac School District.

Fond du Lac School Board

Four seats were open for Fond du Lac School Board, with five names on the ballot: Antonio Godfrey Sr., Ish Harris, Tim Weddle and incumbents Brittany Hoerth and Todd Schreiter.

According to Tuesday's unofficial election results, Hoerth received the most votes with 4,178. Schreiter was next with 4,010 votes, followed by Godfrey with 3,285 and Weddle with 3,142.

Harris received 2,075 votes.

Three of the seats are three-year terms, and the fourth seat is a one-year term. Weddle, with the fourth highest number of votes in this election, will get the one-year seat.

School board members are paid an annual salary of $1,600. The president receives $1,800.

North Fond du Lac School Board

The ballots for North Fond du Lac School District voters showed Samantha Kolitz, Richard Mathy, Tera McCarthy, Shannon Zupke and incumbents Jonathan Goeckerman and Terry Jaeger in the running for three open seats.

Goeckerman and Jaeger were appointed last fall to fill vacant seats after two members resigned, and both ran to keep their seats.

The new and returning members on North Fond du Lac School Board are as follows, in order of votes received:

Terry Jaeger, 623 votes

Jonathan Goeckerman, 587 votes

Richard Mathy, 518 votes

Zupke received 501 votes, Kolitz recieved 407 and McCarthy received 384 votes.

Rosendale-Brandon School District Referendum

Voters in the Rosendale-Brandon School District area had the opportunity to vote on a referendum proposing to renovate district buildings and reshuffle students to address student enrollment issues.

It failed with 773 votes in favor and 959 opposed.

Without voters' support this year, the board will seek more community feedback about what amount voters would support. However, the district said time is an issue due to the threat of rising interest rates and construction costs.

The referendum question read as follows: "Shall the School District of Rosendale-Brandon, Fond du Lac and Winnebago Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,770,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at Laconia High School to accommodate middle and high school students, including renovations to career, technical and agricultural education areas; renovations to Brandon Elementary School and the current Rosendale Intermediate School; district infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements; and acquisition-wide safety, security, building of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

Oakfield School District Referendum

Oakfield School District also sought to pass a referendum seeking funds to improve district facilities, which passed with 449 votes in favor and 391 opposed.

The referendum question read as follows: "Shall the School District of Oakfield, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue, pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide safety and security, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and building systems improvements; construction of an addition for classrooms and renovations at the Middle/High School; renovations at the Elementary School; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

For more results on county races, click here .

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Incumbents sweep Fond du Lac school board elections; Rosendale-Brandon referendum fails, Oakfield's passes