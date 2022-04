It’s 10 p.m. on a Saturday evening in January. I’m parked in my chair watching a movie and something catches my eye beyond the east window of our study. A closer look reveals what I’m seeing. It’s a very pregnant moon goddess Luna peeking through the boughs of the large white pine in the neighbor’s front yard. The swaying branches make her appear as if she’s dancing in the night sky. Or, is she playing hide and seek with me?

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO