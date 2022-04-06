ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Local church partners to host golf tournament benefiting African villages

By Lizbeth Gutierrez
41nbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Christ Chapel Macon has partnered with the Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge to hosts a golf tournament. All proceeds raised will go towards funding for filtration buckets for the villages...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Church, health providers partner to host health fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several health organizations and New Horizon Church International partnered to provide a free health fair. Participants were able to get COVID vaccines, vision, oral and blood pressure screenings. Organizers said they felt it was important to partner with the church because it’s the best way to reach the community. “We’re committed […]
JACKSON, MS
WCJB

Vinyard Church is hosting a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are giving away free food today in Gainesville. Volunteers will be at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. All you have to do is drive up and pop your trunk. They will be out distributing food at 11 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WTGS

Local band to host a benefit concert to aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is hosting a free benefit concert to support the Ukrainian people during the brutal ongoing attack by Russia. Jeremy Davis has led his band worldwide, performing a mix of genres. He said that he met an inspiring faith group in Poland through these travels.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Macon, GA
Sports
Macon, GA
Society
Villages Daily Sun

Local churches sow seeds of community

Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park is opening up its Harvest of Hope Community Garden to city residents and needs a few green thumbs to make it a reality. “These beds should be used, and what better way to keep them active than by offering them to the Fruitland Park community?” said church member Nancy Laraway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Church-based gardens are popular in and around The Villages, from the butterfly gardens at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church to Community UMC’s Harvest of Hope. “People could be growing their own food and plants at Community UMC’s garden,” Laraway said. “We would love it if people who are interested in gardening and are unable to do so at home can do it here.”
FRUITLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy