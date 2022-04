Originally Posted On: https://junipercommunities.com/how-to-help-a-loved-one-transition-into-assisted-living/. More than 800,000 people in the US now live in assisted living communities. It’s a great option for care that can help senior citizens hold onto a high level of independence as they age. But moving away from a home where your loved one grew up or has special memories can be especially stressful. And it’s a big change in life, however, there are some ways to make the transition to senior living a bit easier for both you and your loved one. We’re here to help the transition into an assisted living community run as smoothly as possible. Read on for some handy tips on easing the transition.

HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO