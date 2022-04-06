Warrant issued for CherryVale Mall homicide suspect

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The name of the man wanted in Saturday’s deadly CherryVale Mall shooting is now known.

The Cherry Valley Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Elijah L. Lucena. The charges include First Degree Murder stemming from the shooting death of 25-year-old Marcus Mclin, who was shot numerous times on Saturday after what police believe was a targeted attack.

Lucena is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 to report his location.

