FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of Genesee County Clerk John Gleason. The Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrant for Gleason, and he was taken into custody without incident, Swanson said. Gleason was arraigned in the 67th District on Friday afternoon and has been charged with witness bribing/intimidating/interfering, punishable by up to four years in prison, and willful neglect of duty, punishable by up to one year in prison, according to court records.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO