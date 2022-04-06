ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball: Delaware Valley’s Brightwell fans 16 in two-hit shutout

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Paige Brightwell threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 16 batters as Delaware Valley was an 8-0 winner over Frankin on Tuesday in...

