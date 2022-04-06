ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Police Union vice chairman under investigation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The vice chairman of the D.C. Police Union is currently under investigation and has been stripped of his police powers, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...

The Independent

Met Police officers who strip searched Black schoolgirl under investigation

Three Metropolitan Police constables are under investigation for misconduct over their roles in either conducting or supervising the strip-search of a Black schoolgirl.The student, known as Child Q, was subjected to “traumatic” degradation by officers while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, according to a safeguarding report which also found that racism “likely played a factor”. She was forced to spread her legs, use her hands to spread her buttock cheeks, and cough.Staff members at her Hackney-based secondary school called the police after falsely alleging drug possession; the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a...
Fox News

Two dead in DC less than 24 hours apart, one suspect arrested: police

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the death of at least one victim Thursday evening, the D.C. police said. The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Jarrell David Harris, 27, who allegedly killed the victim in front of two children, WUSA reported. The incident took place on Chesapeake Street, Southwest.
WUSA9

DC Police are searching for these 3 men wanted for armed carjacking

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Southwest, D.C. A representative with the Metropolitan Police Department said the offense occurred Thursday, March 24 around 8:09 p.m. on the 300 block of M Street, SW. According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when three men approached them, forced them out of the car and hit them with a gun.
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
WJLA

WATCH: Video shows pickpocket in action, DC police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
