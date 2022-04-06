Switalski leads Ragsdale past Southwest

Southwest Guilford’s Hailey Peterson battles for the ball against Ragsdale’s Charlotte Witt at Ragsdale High School on Tuesday. PAIGE DINGLER | HPE INTERN

JAMESTOWN — A water-logged field and pouring rain didn’t slow Ragsdale junior striker Kyli Switalski on Tuesday.

On the way to a four-goal effort, Switalski put the ball in the net three times in the second half, the first two of them after gaining possession near midfield, as Ragsdale broke a halftime tie and defeated Southwest Guilford 5-2 in a Metro 4A match at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

“We found Kyli’s feet, space for her to attack and she can obviously finish,” Ragsdale coach Brien Braswell said. “When we can get her in space, good things happen.”

With the score tied 1-1, Switalski received the ball near midfield, dribbled through the Cowgirls defense and scored in the 46th minute. She made it 3-1 on a similar play 14 minutes later, taking the ball just inside of midfield, juking past a defender with a crossover move outside of the box and then beating Southwest’s goalie.

Switalski, who has committed to Appalachian State, boosted the lead to 4-1 after taking the ball low in the box with just over 11 minutes left.

“She’s gotten better every year,” Braswell said. “She’s a competitor. Thank God she wants to play soccer because she could play anything she wants to play. She’s an athlete. She loves soccer. She’s motivated and she wants to win.

“She’s a special player. ....She’s tough. She’s our catalyst.”

Switalski also had an assist on the Tigers’ final goal, sending a cross to Aleesia Ambrosio, who scored from straightaway near the top of the box with just over five minutes remaining.

Rain fell throughout and it became heavy and puddles formed on the field in the last 20 minutes as a stiff wind blew. With just over seven minutes left, game officials asked both head coaches if they wanted to prematurely end the match and they said no.

In the 24th minute, Switalski put the Tigers on the board first. She took a long pass in, dribbled inside the box and put a crossing shot inside the left post.

Southwest responded about 30 seconds later as Kate Church lofted a high shot from near the top of the box and it sailed under the crossbar and into the net. The Cowgirls got their second goal on a header with just over two minutes left.

“They beat us to the ball in the first half,” Braswell said. “They were ready to play in the rain and I thought we were. But we were a little timid. We talked about it at halftime and they stepped forward and we scored early (in the second half) . . . It was a competitive game. They put one in there at the end that made it 5-2. They’re a tough team and we’ve got to see them again.”

Ragsdale improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the Metro. Southwest is now 8-5, 3-2. Both teams trail one-loss teams Page, Northern Guilford and Northwest Guilford in conference standings.

“I thought we were evenly matched,” Braswell said of Southwest. “It’s a rivalry game and we’re in the same conference now. Our conference is really tough. Every one of these matches means something. Northwest, Northern, Page, Grimsley and Southwest, they’re all good. We’re trying to keep up. Western Guilford and Southeast as well. Everyone has talent.”

Ragsdale goes to Western Guilford on Thursday while Southwest plays host to Northwest.