We’ve all grabbed the “eco” product adorned with leaf motifs off the supermarket shelf, only to get home and discover it’s not as clean as suggested. Greenwashing – when a company deliberately misleads shoppers into thinking a product is more sustainable than it really is – is rife. Only last month, an Innocent Drinks TV ad was banned for claiming its (plastic-bottled) drinks help the environment – a bold assertion, perhaps, given Innocent’s owner Coca-Cola is consistently named one of the world’s biggest plastic polluters.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO