NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Julia Apostolakos was untouchable once again in the circle and helped her cause at the plate. She struck out 12 and allowed just one baserunner while going 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI to power Donovan Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-0 win over No. 16 Morris Catholic in Toms River.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO