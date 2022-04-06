ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local restaurant owner working after tornado destroyed home

By Kayla Davis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The tenacity of the owner of a local business is being tested after her home was destroyed in last week’s tornado.

George Elementary back to class after tornado damage

You’d never know by how welcoming the owner is at Mong Dynasty Chinese Restaurant in Fayetteville. Chiang Feng lost everything but her and her family’s lives and her restaurant in last Wednesday’s tornado.

Her daughter, Janett Chiang, said her 76-year-old mom hasn’t missed a day of work since the twister tore down her home. She said the restaurant is her mom’s heart and soul.

“Everybody is so nice,” said Feng. “So coming here is so happy. I’m happy too. I can sit with my own customers that come in here, you know.”

Tornado damage survivors in mobile home park plea for help

Feng doesn’t show the loss on her face when serving customers food and love.

One long-time customer said Feng knows people by name and can recognize her customer’s voices coming in though in the drive-through. Many customers said they grew up on Feng’s food and can’t imagine coming to work after losing their house.

Feng said now’s the time to keep going to provide for her and her husband who she thinks is too old to be working. Although, she said she couldn’t do it without the support of her customers.

‘It didn’t sound natural at all’: Springdale residents describe tornado that hit neighborhood

Feng said she’s staying in a hotel covered by her insurance for the time being and hopes to find an apartment in the next few weeks. She’s also thankful for her family who’ve been driving her to and from work each day, since her car was totaled in the storm as well.

