Knights conquer Tides 3-1 in season opener

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Knights conquered the Norfolk Tides in their season opener 3-1 Tuesday night.

Outfielder Blake Rutherford whacked an RBI single at the top of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and helped lead the Knights to the win.

Charlotte trailed 1-0 after the first inning. The Tides leaped out to a quick lead against pitcher Kade McClure. Tide’s first basemen Patrick Dorrian drove home the team’s only run off a groundout to second.

The Knights scored three unanswered the rest of the way.

They led Norfolk 2-1 until the ninth inning when left fielder Mark Payton singled home second basemen Zach Remillard to give the Knights their 3-1 lead.

They will face Norfolk again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

