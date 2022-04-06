Knights conquer Tides 3-1 in season opener
NORFOLK, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Knights conquered the Norfolk Tides in their season opener 3-1 Tuesday night.
Outfielder Blake Rutherford whacked an RBI single at the top of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and helped lead the Knights to the win.
Charlotte trailed 1-0 after the first inning. The Tides leaped out to a quick lead against pitcher Kade McClure. Tide’s first basemen Patrick Dorrian drove home the team’s only run off a groundout to second.
The Knights scored three unanswered the rest of the way.
They led Norfolk 2-1 until the ninth inning when left fielder Mark Payton singled home second basemen Zach Remillard to give the Knights their 3-1 lead.
They will face Norfolk again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.
