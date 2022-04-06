ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Suspect still at large following shooting at Erie High School

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSOY4_0f0cPonc00

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on Erie High School after reports of an individual being shot.

One student was injured during the shooting but is currently in stable condition.

Multiple shots were fired shortly after 9:20 a.m. inside the school prompting a lockdown.

Students were dismissed classroom by classroom starting around 10:30 a.m. after the building was secured.

At the time of writing, the suspect remains at large.

Police continue to investigate shooting at Erie High School

Multiple agencies held a press conference on April 5. During this press conference police provided an update on the situation.

We know that both the gunman and victim were both students at Erie High School. Police know the identity of the suspect but cannot release any information because of the suspect’s age.

Erie High School was put on lockdown following a student allegedly shooting another student with a 9mm firearm.

The victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The deputy chief said that police arrived 90 seconds after receiving the call of shots fired. Police also confirmed that multiple shots were fired.

Erie High students and parents react to shooting

“This is an ongoing investigation, but what we have learned so far this was an isolated targeted incident and not a random act of violence,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

Police have identified the suspect that was involved in this shooting. The gunman is a student at Erie High School and is currently on the run.

However, police have contacted the family of the suspect. At this time police will not disclose any information about the conversation that took place with the family.

“Juvenile allegations have been filed. Because of the age of the suspect we are unable to provide any further identifying identification,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief of Erie City Police.

During the time that students will be off from school, Superintendent Brian Polito said that they will be implementing some safety protocols before students return to the classroom.

ESD offering counseling following school shooting

“We need a few days to put together a plan to safely return students and staff. We are looking at a number of different adjustments for safety protocols and procedures,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Students are not returning to class for the rest of the week. Next week students will also be on spring break.

The earliest timeframe that students could return to the classroom is April 18th.

This shooting is still under investigation and police are still searching for the suspect.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The DA’s office said that because of the age, the suspect cannot be charged under the Fisher Bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One person shot at Erie High School; school on lockdown

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.: The City of Erie Government Facebook page is reporting the school is currently locked down and all students are safe. UPDATE: At 9:58 a.m. the City of Erie Government Facebook page reported that the “Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot. The individual is in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police continue to investigate shooting at Erie High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An active shooter situation at Erie High School left a student injured Tuesday morning. Calls came in around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5 indicating that there was a gunshot victim at Erie High School. Police also said the shooting happened in a hallway in the school with the suspect captured on surveillance […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie High shooting suspect turns self in, placed in juvenile detention

The Erie High School student who shot another student on Tuesday has "turned himself into the Erie police," a spokesman for Erie Mayor Joe Schember said in a brief statement at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday. "The investigation is ongoing," the spokesman, Frank Strumila, said in an email. He had no other comment, and no other information was immediately available. ...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Erie High School Multiple
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Death investigation in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a warehouse on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard late Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene behind Biscontini Warehouse at about 11 a.m. The body was found along railroad tracks as authorities halted trains...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident

Another overnight accident in Erie left first responders with a big mess on their hands. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of West 26th and Poplar streets in Erie. That’s where a driver smashed into the back of a trailer, overturning the vehicle. Once on the scene, fire crews found the car […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy