Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson voters approve referendum to raise taxes to hire more first responders

By Site staff
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Voters in Fort Atkinson have approved a referendum that will allow the community to hire additional first responders. The referendum, which asked voters for permission to...

www.x1071.com

City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fort Atkinson, WI
Government
#First Responders#Ems#Channel 3000
