Incumbents, one challenger secure EC school board seats

Spring elections were held on Tuesday.

Vote Totals

Tim Nordin: 8,846

Stephanie Farrar: 8,497

Marquell Johnson: 8,492

Nicole Everson: 7,111

Melissa Winter: 7,063

Corey Cronrath: 6,920

EAU CLAIRE — In the race for three open Eau Claire school board seats, challenger Stephanie Farrar and incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson have come out on top.

According to the unofficial results from Tuesday’s election Nordin led the pack of six contenders with 8,846 votes, followed by Farrar with 8,497 and then Johnson with 8,492 votes total across Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties. (The Eau Claire school district crosses into small portions of Dunn and Chippewa counties.)

Challengers Nicole Everson (7,111), Melissa Winter (7,063) and Corey Cronrath (6,920) trailed in the vote.

Nordin, the current school board president and educator, was elected to the board in 2019, making this his second term. Johnson, a professor at UW-Eau Claire, was selected to fill a board vacancy in 2020, meaning he successfully completed a one-year term, then was reelected for another one-year term in 2021. This will be his first full term.

The seat now belonging to Farrar, another UW-Eau Claire professor, previously belonged to Aaron Harder, who resigned from the board in January.

If these counts are certified, Nordin, Johnson and Farrar will begin the new term on April 25.

Teri Piper Thompson, communications manager for the Eau Claire school district, said the last meeting for the current school board is April 18. The new board will hold its first meeting on May 2.