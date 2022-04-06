ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Police release new details about Amber Alert abduction case in Oklahoma

By Brett Rains
KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTEAU, Okla. — Muldrow police say Vincent Mink faces kidnapping charges after they say he took a developmentally disabled teen from school to a hotel. However, that's not...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muldrow, OK
City
Poteau, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
Poteau, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Abduction#The Amber Alert
KUTV

Suspect in custody after police find 14-year-old from Utah AMBER Alert

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old Magna girl whose disappearance prompted an urgent Utah AMBER ALERT has been found in Texas. Officials with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said the girl was with law enforcement. The suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, was also located and taken...
MAGNA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy