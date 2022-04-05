ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Handje Tamba enters transfer portal

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCVNy_0f0cNZ0f00

Handje Tamba has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tamba, a standout player at Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, re-classified after his junior season, signing with head coach Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.

He redshirted during the 2021-22 season.

While playing for Knoxville Catholic, he was part of the 2020 Division II-AA state championship team.

At Knoxville Catholic, Tamba played with UT signee and point guard BJ Edwards and Vols’ recruiting target Blue Cain, who recently completed his junior season with the Irish. Knoxville Catholic reached the Division II-AA state championship in 2022 before falling to Christian Brothers, which went 28-0 during the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

Vols QB Hooker taking steps to elevate his game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker is looking to build off of his record-setting 2021 campaign in orange and white. In 2021, Hooker racked up 3,565 yards of total offense seeing action in all 13 games with 11 starts. He broke two school single-season records in passer efficiency rating and completion percentage and became UT’s first Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist since Erik Ainge in 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brotherly Love: Arkansas lands HUGE pair of gets in transfer portal

Eric Musselman has done it again. The Arkansas basketball coach has proven a master of the NCAA transfer portal, using it to lead the Razorbacks to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. With three Hogs players declaring for the draft this week and three more entering the transfer portal, Musselman knew he had to re-stock. Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile committed last week and two more players committed Wednesday. Former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell announced their intention to play for Arkansas in 2022-23 via the transfer portal. Makhi Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound rising junior. He averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
The Oklahoman

Toppmeyer: Want more Lane Kiffin vs Tennessee football? Texas, Oklahoma will improve SEC schedule format

Dwayne Byrd performed an exorcism before the Tennessee Vols played their 2014 season opener. Byrd, a longtime Vols fan, bought a house in Germantown, Tennessee, earlier that year that was previously owned by Ole Miss fans. So, Byrd went throughout his new home shaking an orange and white pom-pom while “Rocky Top” played on his phone to expel any lingering Ole Miss spirits.
GERMANTOWN, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-three linebacker recruit to visit Auburn on A-Day

Auburn will be hosting one of the nation’s top 2023 recruits at its spring game on Saturday. Linebacker Troy Bowles will be in attendance, according to On3’s Jeffrey Lee. Bowles is considered among the very best linebacker prospects in the nation for the 2023 class, with On3 themselves even giving him the No. 1 spot in their rankings.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Volunteers#Irish#Christian Brothers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Florida basketball forward Tuongthach Gatkek enters NCAA transfer portal

Florida men’s basketball lost another player from last season’s roster on Thursday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that forward Tuongthach Gatkek entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He’s the third departure the program has suffered this offseason. Guard Tyree Appleby submitted his name to the portal on Monday and Anthony Duruji declared for the NBA draft, forgoing his fifth year of eligibility.
FLORIDA STATE
actionnews5.com

TSU to play Notre Dame in 2023 college football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college football news, Tennessee State will open the 2023 season at Notre Dame in a game that will be nationally televised on NBC. It’s also the first time Notre Dame football has played at a Historically Black College or University. The game, which will...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson announces new NIL Program: Reign

As many schools have been doing to keep up with current demand, the Clemson athletic department has announced the creation of their own NIL program that they will be called “Reign”. With various schools taking advantage of NIL as soon as they could, it is no surprise Clemson decided to make a move as well. In a move that feels necessary for Clemson, creating a NIL program such as Reign will help the Tigers continue to compete in recruiting, but it will also help the players themselves in the long run. Here’s what Clemson director of athletics Graham Neff had to...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Howe head girls hoops coach Lands retires

After two decades presiding over the best stretch in Howe girls basketball history, Derek Lands has decided to retire from coaching. The decision comes a year after his wife, Shannon, retired from coaching within the Howe ISD and now their focus has fully turned to spending more time with family, including two grandkids. ...
HOWE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Softball predicted to host regional in latest projection

Now that the Southeastern Conference slate is in full swing, Arkansas softball continues to prove that they are among the nation’s best. The Razorbacks have consistently stayed in the top-10 in all major polls throughout the season, and have won three straight SEC-weekend series, holding a 6-3 record in SEC play. With the season continuing to trend upward, where will Arkansas Softball finish the regular season? The folks at D1Softball.com recently released their “Field of 64 Projections” for the week of April 6, with Arkansas landing a top national seed. According to the projection, Arkansas is predicted to grab the No. 12 seed in...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy